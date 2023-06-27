Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects

NHL Draft Preview: What to know, how to follow and a look at the 2023 draft order

The 2023 NHL Draft gets underway Wednesday at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena is seen Monday, June 26, 2023 before the NHL Draft in Nashville, Tenn.
David Samson / The Forum
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 8:00 PM

The 2023 NHL Draft gets underway Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine will be in Nashville and provide coverage both days while The Rink Live will also have additional coverage as the picks come in.

Before the draft gets started, here’s what you need to know.

When is the NHL Draft?

Round 1: Wed. June 28, 6 p.m. CDT
Rounds 2-7: Thurs. June 29, 10 a.m. CDT

How can I watch the NHL Draft?

The first round will be televised on ESPN here in the States, along with Sportsnet in Canada. NHL Network will have live coverage through day two while Sportsnet will have coverage once again.

What is the draft order?

The top 16 picks in the NHL Draft were determined by a lottery, which took place on May 8. Chicago won the lottery and will have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Anaheim and Columbus.

Please note the order can change with trades — which often does happen — but here is the first-round order as it currently stands.

1. Chicago Blackhawks
2. Anaheim Ducks
3. Columbus Blue Jackets
4. San Jose Sharks
5. Montreal Canadiens
6. Arizona Coyotes
7. Philadelphia Flyers
8. Washington Capitals
9. Detroit Red Wings
10. St. Louis Blues
11. Vancouver Canucks
12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
13. Buffalo Sabres
14. Pittsburgh Penguins
15. Nashville Predators
16. Calgary Flames
17. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver)
18. Winnipeg Jets
19. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
20. Seattle Kraken
21. Minnesota Wild
22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)
23. New York Rangers
24. Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)
25. St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
26. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
27. Colorado Avalanche
28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)
29. St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via New York Rangers)
30. Carolina Hurricanes
31. Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)
32. Vegas Golden Knights

Who are the top prospects?

Connor Bedard is unanimously considered the top prospect and barring the surprise of the century, Bedard has a one-way ticket to Chicago waiting for him.

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Connor Bedard No. 1 followed by intrigue at NHL draft
Bedard has been considered a generational talent and is noted to be the best prospect to enter the NHL since Connor McDavid.
June 26, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media

Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, David Reinbacher, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Dalibor Dvorsky and Matvei Michkov are among the other top prospects but this year’s draft class is loaded with talent and one of the deeper ones in recent memory.

For USHL and junior fans specifically, The Rink Live has taken a look at 25 of the league’s top draft prospects throughout the month of June.

Who is committed to my favorite college team?

Along with those top prospects, several current players or commits from your favorite college team in the region could also hear their name called in Nashville. Here are some of those potential draft picks.

Bemidji State: Eric Pohlkamp.

Prospects
BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
January 18, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Minnesota: Jimmy Clark, Beckett Hendrickson, Luke Mittelstadt, Oliver Moore.

Minnesota Duluth: Adam Gajan, Aaron Pionk, Jayson Shaugabay.

North Dakota: Michael Emerson, David Klee, Jayden Perron, Andrew Strathmann.

USHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann finds a ‘great fit’ and a Clark Cup in Youngstown
Andrew Strathmann has been one of the USHL's top offensive defensemen the last two seasons and played a key role as the Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Omaha: Tanner Ludtke.

USHL
Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke continues to use same ‘relentless work ethic’ as his NHL Draft stock rises
Lakeville South product and NHL Draft prospect Tanner Ludtke enjoys breakout season with the Lincoln Stars
January 26, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

SCSU: Gavyn Thoreson.

St. Thomas: Chase Cheslock.

Wisconsin: Brady Cleveland, Joe Palodichuk, Charlie Stramel, William Whitelaw.

USHL
William Whitelaw caps off rookie season with a Clark Cup and a ‘lifetime of memories’
Wisconsin commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect William Whitelaw was one of the USHL's top rookie forwards this season and helped the Youngstown Phantoms capture their first Clark Cup
May 21, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Quick facts

  • Nashville has hosted the NHL Draft once before (2003). Bridgestone Arena was named the Gaylord Entertainment Center at the time.
  • Bridgestone Arena seats 20,000 for concerts, 18,500 for basketball and 17,500 for hockey.
  • The Chicago Blackhawks have owned the No. 1 pick just once (2007) in franchise history. Chicago selected Patrick Kane with that pick, who helped the organization win three Stanley Cups.
  • Eight teams have multiple picks in the first round: Arizona (2), Chicago (2), Detroit (2), Montreal (2), Nashville (2), Philadelphia (2), San Jose (2) and St. Louis (3).
  • Nine teams will not have a first-round pick: Boston, Dallas, Edmonton, Florida, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York Islanders, Ottawa and Tampa Bay.
    The NHL Draft and awards show stage is seen Monday, June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.
    David Samson / The Forum
  • Last time Nashville hosted the NHL Draft, the Predators selected Ryan Suter in the first round (7th overall).
  • That 2003 draft class — which included Marc-Andre Fleury, Eric Staal, Thomas Vanek, Suter, Zach Parise, Jeff Carter, Dustin Brown, Brent Seabrook, Ryan Getzlaff, Brent Burns, Ryan Kesler and Corey Perry in the first round alone — is regarded as one of the best of all-time.

Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
