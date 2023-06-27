NHL Draft Preview: What to know, how to follow and a look at the 2023 draft order

The 2023 NHL Draft gets underway Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine will be in Nashville and provide coverage both days while The Rink Live will also have additional coverage as the picks come in.

Before the draft gets started, here’s what you need to know.

When is the NHL Draft?

Round 1: Wed. June 28, 6 p.m. CDT

Rounds 2-7: Thurs. June 29, 10 a.m. CDT

How can I watch the NHL Draft?

The first round will be televised on ESPN here in the States, along with Sportsnet in Canada. NHL Network will have live coverage through day two while Sportsnet will have coverage once again.

What is the draft order?

The top 16 picks in the NHL Draft were determined by a lottery, which took place on May 8. Chicago won the lottery and will have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Anaheim and Columbus.

Please note the order can change with trades — which often does happen — but here is the first-round order as it currently stands.

1. Chicago Blackhawks

2. Anaheim Ducks

3. Columbus Blue Jackets

4. San Jose Sharks

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Arizona Coyotes

7. Philadelphia Flyers

8. Washington Capitals

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. St. Louis Blues

11. Vancouver Canucks

12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)

13. Buffalo Sabres

14. Pittsburgh Penguins

15. Nashville Predators

16. Calgary Flames

17. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver)

18. Winnipeg Jets

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)

20. Seattle Kraken

21. Minnesota Wild

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)

23. New York Rangers

24. Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)

25. St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)

26. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)

27. Colorado Avalanche

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)

29. St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via New York Rangers)

30. Carolina Hurricanes

31. Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)

32. Vegas Golden Knights

Who are the top prospects?

Connor Bedard is unanimously considered the top prospect and barring the surprise of the century, Bedard has a one-way ticket to Chicago waiting for him.

NHL Connor Bedard No. 1 followed by intrigue at NHL draft Bedard has been considered a generational talent and is noted to be the best prospect to enter the NHL since Connor McDavid.

Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, David Reinbacher, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Dalibor Dvorsky and Matvei Michkov are among the other top prospects but this year’s draft class is loaded with talent and one of the deeper ones in recent memory.

For USHL and junior fans specifically, The Rink Live has taken a look at 25 of the league’s top draft prospects throughout the month of June.

Who is committed to my favorite college team?

Along with those top prospects, several current players or commits from your favorite college team in the region could also hear their name called in Nashville. Here are some of those potential draft picks.

Bemidji State: Eric Pohlkamp.

Minnesota: Jimmy Clark, Beckett Hendrickson, Luke Mittelstadt, Oliver Moore.

Minnesota Duluth: Adam Gajan, Aaron Pionk, Jayson Shaugabay.

North Dakota: Michael Emerson, David Klee, Jayden Perron, Andrew Strathmann.

Omaha: Tanner Ludtke.

SCSU: Gavyn Thoreson.

St. Thomas: Chase Cheslock.

Wisconsin: Brady Cleveland, Joe Palodichuk, Charlie Stramel, William Whitelaw.

Quick facts