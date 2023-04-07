Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo win over Minnesota Wilderness when Victor Widlund found the back of the net

The Wisconsin Windigo won 1-0 on the road to the Minnesota Wilderness. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/350571/victor-widlund">Victor Widlund</a>, who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

img_500272116_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:56 PM

The Wisconsin Windigo won 1-0 on the road to the Minnesota Wilderness. The only goal of the game came from Victor Widlund , who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

Wisconsin's Victor Widlund scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Windigo took the lead when Victor Widlund scored the first goal assisted by Will Schumacher and Axel Begley .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 06, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Gajan.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for April 5: Teams prepare for final push with playoffs right around the corner
April 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine