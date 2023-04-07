Wisconsin Windigo win over Minnesota Wilderness when Victor Widlund found the back of the net

The Wisconsin Windigo won 1-0 on the road to the Minnesota Wilderness. The only goal of the game came from Victor Widlund , who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Windigo took the lead when Victor Widlund scored the first goal assisted by Will Schumacher and Axel Begley .

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.