Wisconsin Windigo win on the road against Springfield Jr. Blues

The Wisconsin Windigo won the road game against the Springfield Jr. Blues 5-2 on Saturday.

The Windigo opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Patrick Isiguzo scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Everett Pietila and Connor Mahony .

The Windigo increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Drew Fisher scored, assisted by Jacob Jastrzebski and Samuel Groebner .

The Jr. Bues' Hayden Riva narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Hadley Hudak .

The Windigo increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Zachary Burfoot late into the first, assisted by Axel Begley .

ADVERTISEMENT

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Windigo.

Max Martin increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jacob Jastrzebski.

The Windigo increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke Baker .