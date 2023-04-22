Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo win first game against Chippewa Steel

The Wisconsin Windigo have the upper hand in the series against the Chippewa Steel, after winning 4-1 at home in game one.

img_500274841_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:47 PM

The hosting Windigo opened strong, early in the game with Benjamin Anderson scoring 20 seconds, goal assisted by Max Martin and Zachary Burfoot .

The Windigo's Chris Kernan increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Drew Fisher and Samuel Jacobs .

J.J. Grainda scored in the second period, assisted by Kade Nielsen and Noah Grolnic .

Zachary Cline increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Everett Pietila and Mario DiMaggio .

The Windigo increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.16 remaining of the third period after a goal from Victor Widlund , assisted by Will Schumacher and Samuel Groebner .

Next games:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Wisconsin at Eagle River Sports Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
