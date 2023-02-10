Wisconsin Windigo win at home against Anchorage Wolverines

The Wisconsin Windigo won the home game against the Anchorage Wolverines 9-3 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Axel Begley . Chris Kernan and Samuel Groebner assisted.

The Wolverines' Trent Powell tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Revelin Mack and Hayden Hennen .

The Windigo took the lead late into the first when Axel Begley scored again, assisted by Frank Jenkins and Patrick Isiguzo .

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Windigo led 6-2 going in to the third period.

The Windigo increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period when Drew Fisher beat the goalie, assisted by Zachary Cline and Cashen Naeve .

Fedya Nikolayenya narrowed the gap to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jackson Reineke and Joseph Cesario.

Max Martin increased the lead to 8-3 five minutes later, assisted by Daniil Dolzhenko and Luke Levandowski .

Zachary Burfoot increased the lead to 9-3 six minutes later, assisted by Drew Fisher and Patrick Isiguzo.

The Windigo chalked up five straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Wisconsin at Eagle River Sports Arena.