Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo win against Springfield Jr. Blues in shootout at home

The Wisconsin Windigo were the victors in a close encounter with the Springfield Jr. Blues. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the home team win by 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:53 PM

The Windigo have now won eight straight home games.

Next games:

The Windigo travel to Minnesota Wilderness on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The Jr. Bues host Janesville to play the Jets on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.

