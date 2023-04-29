Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo secure victory over Chippewa Steel

The 4-2 win on the road sealed the victory for the Wisconsin Windigo in the series against the Chippewa Steel. Wisconsin won in 3-0 games.

img_500276087_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:49 PM

The 4-2 win on the road sealed the victory for the Wisconsin Windigo in the series against the Chippewa Steel. Wisconsin won in 3-0 games.

The visiting Windigo took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Victor Widlund . Luke Levandowski and Cole Mickel assisted.

The Steel's Matthew Brille tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Aidan Willis .

The Steel made it 2-1 early in the second period when Kazumo Sasaki netted one, assisted by Peyton Platter and Sam Rice .

Windigo's Everett Pietila tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Cashen Naeve and Patrick Isiguzo assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Windigo took the lead early in the third period when Everett Pietila beat the goalie again.

The Windigo increased the lead to 4-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will Schumacher .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.