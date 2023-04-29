Wisconsin Windigo secure victory over Chippewa Steel

The 4-2 win on the road sealed the victory for the Wisconsin Windigo in the series against the Chippewa Steel. Wisconsin won in 3-0 games.

The visiting Windigo took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Victor Widlund . Luke Levandowski and Cole Mickel assisted.

The Steel's Matthew Brille tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Aidan Willis .

The Steel made it 2-1 early in the second period when Kazumo Sasaki netted one, assisted by Peyton Platter and Sam Rice .

Windigo's Everett Pietila tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Cashen Naeve and Patrick Isiguzo assisted.

The Windigo took the lead early in the third period when Everett Pietila beat the goalie again.

The Windigo increased the lead to 4-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will Schumacher .