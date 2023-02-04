Wisconsin Windigo score twice in the third to beat Minnesota Wilderness

The Wisconsin Windigo defeated the Minnesota Wilderness 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Wisconsin pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Windigo took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Samuel Jacobs . Drew Fisher and Chris Kernan assisted.

The Wilderness tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Cole Gordon halfway through the first, assisted by Donovan O'Neil and Noah Griswold.

The Wilderness' Nicolas Haviar took the lead late into the first, assisted by Charlie Erickson and Mitch Simmons.

The Windigo tied the game 2-2 with a minute left into the first when Max Martin scored, assisted by Frank Jenkins and Zachary Burfoot .

Benjamin Anderson took the lead in the third period, assisted by Max Martin and Samuel Groebner .

Chris Kernan increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Samuel Groebner and Drew Fisher.

The Windigo increased the lead to 5-2 with seven seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Zachary Burfoot.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.