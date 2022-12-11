Wisconsin Windigo pull ahead in the third to defeat Springfield Jr. Blues

The Wisconsin Windigo were victorious at home against the Springfield Jr. Blues. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Wisconsin pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tyler Borgula .

Benjamin Anderson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Axel Begley and Samuel Jacobs .

The Windigo took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Samuel Jacobs netted one, assisted by Zachary Burfoot .

Benjamin Anderson increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Zachary Burfoot and Samuel Jacobs.

The Windigo increased the lead to 4-1 with 53 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Daniil Dolzhenko , assisted by Cole Mickel and Connor Mahony .

Coming up:

On Friday the Windigo will play at home against the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena, while the Jr. Bues will face the Wilderness home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.