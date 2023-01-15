Wisconsin Windigo pull ahead in the third to defeat Minnesota Wilderness
The Wisconsin Windigo were victorious at home against the Minnesota Wilderness. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Wisconsin pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-3.
Wisconsin's Luke Levandowski scored the game-winning goal.
The Wilderness scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.
One goal were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.
Luke Levandowski took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Everett Pietila and Will Schumacher .
With this win the Windigo have four straight victories.
Coming up:
The Windigo travel to Fairbanks on Thursday at 10 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena. The Wilderness will face Chippewa on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.