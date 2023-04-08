Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo have secured the title after 1-0 win vs. Minnesota Wilderness

The title race is done and dusted. The Wisconsin Windigo have won the title with their 1-0 victory against the Minnesota Wilderness at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. With the result, Wisconsin has created enough distance to the Minnesota Wilderness in the standings and can afford early celebrations.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:06 PM

Wisconsin's Victor Widlund scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Windigo took the lead when Victor Widlund scored the first goal assisted by Will Schumacher and Axel Begley .

The result means the Windigo have secured the title.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
