Wisconsin Windigo got a shut out against Minnesota Wilderness

The Wisconsin Windigo picked up a decisive home win against the Minnesota Wilderness. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The hosting Windigo started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Max Martin scoring in the first minute, assisted by Frank Jenkins and Zachary Burfoot .

The Windigo's Victor Widlund increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first period.

3-0 goal came from Frank Jenkins who increased the Windigo's lead, assisted by Cole Mickel and Max Martin, late in the second period.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Wisconsin at Eagle River Sports Arena.