Wisconsin Windigo got a shut out against Kenai River Brown Bears

The Wisconsin Windigo picked up a decisive home win against the Kenai River Brown Bears. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Windigo took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Zachary Cline . Zachary Burfoot and Daniil Dolzhenko assisted.

The Windigo increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Luke Levandowski beat the goalie, assisted by Will Schumacher and Daniil Dolzhenko.

Midway through, Max Martin scored a goal, assisted by Paul Huglen and Everett Pietila , making the score 3-0.

Zachary Cline then tallied a goal as he scored again, halfway through, making the score 4-0. Drew Fisher and Victor Widlund assisted.

The Windigo increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Everett Pietila netted one, assisted by Victor Widlund and Max Martin.

Benjamin Anderson increased the lead to 6-0 late into the third, assisted by Will Schumacher and Luke Levandowski.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Zachary Cline who increased the Windigo's lead, assisted by Everett Pietila and Samuel Groebner , with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.