Wisconsin Windigo got a shut out against Chippewa Steel

The Wisconsin Windigo picked up a decisive home win against the Chippewa Steel. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Windigo took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Chris Kernan. Drew Fisher and Samuel Groebner assisted.

The Windigo increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Connor Mahony scored, assisted by Daniil Dolzhenko and Cole Mickel.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.