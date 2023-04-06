Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Luke Levandowski’s junior hockey career has been a bit of a winding road.

After making a name for himself at Rosemount (Minn.) High School, Levandowski got his first taste of the USHL with the Chicago Steel, before rejoining the Irish for his senior year.

He played one more USHL game at the end of the 2020-21 season with the NTDP and returned to Chicago for the 2021-22 season.

The left-shot forward was committed to the University of Wisconsin at the time and looked to be heading towards a promising USHL career before making the jump to Madison.

However, that never came to fruition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last couple years have been tough with injuries and a few bad bounces, but I couldn’t be more excited to end up where I am now,” Levandowski told The Rink Live. “I’m super pumped up for the future.”

It's official - we're excited to welcome Luke Levandowski to our team!



Luke is with the .@WiscWindigo of the NAHL and has tallied 26G & 21A this season. pic.twitter.com/VhNXxLhos8 — Lake State Hockey (@HockeyLSSU) March 30, 2023

As for that future, Levandowski announced his commitment to Lake Superior State last week. He’ll join the LSSU program in the fall and look to carry the momentum of his most productive junior season into Sault Ste. Marie.

Levandowski is currently playing for the NAHL’s Wisconsin Windigo. He leads the team with 22 goals and is fourth on Wisconsin’s roster with 40 points through 37 games.

“I knew this was my last year with eligibility for junior hockey coming in, so I really wanted to be an impact player,” he said. “Lead the team right, be a good guy in the locker room and make everybody feel a part of the team, and really help create that culture that we’ve shown with our record.

“We know we have to win as a team and seeing how we’ve progressed since I’ve been here has been awesome.”

Wisconsin (36-17-1-2) has won eight of its last 10 and been one of the league’s most consistent teams all year. With four games left in the regular season, the Windigo already have a playoff spot locked up and lead the Midwest Division with 75 points.

Wisconsin can also clinch the division title this weekend as the Windigo will play a pair of games at Minnesota.

“When I first came here we were in a bit of a tough spot and we all got together and talked about things we needed to do better. We really flipped it around and it shows,” Levandowski said. “We practice how we play, we compete hard and we do the little things right. It all contributes to what our record is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Levandowski joined the Wisconsin Windigo in October after spending parts of three seasons in the USHL, including two games with Youngstown this season. “I’ll be completely honest, I wasn’t sure what we were getting,” Wisconsin head coach Blake Hietala said. “Some kids don’t handle coming down from the USHL well but Luke’s been awesome and his attitude has been great every day. I think he’s getting rewarded for it and now has the opportunity to continue his career.” Contributed / Wisconsin Windigo

Levandowski’s hoping to make a deep playoff run with the Windigo before shifting his focus to LSSU.

At the same time, he’s happy to have the recruiting process in the rear-view mirror. Levandowski de-committed from Wisconsin in mid-November and began searching for a new home.

He admits LSSU wasn’t exactly on his radar the last few years but he loves the campus and formed an instant connection with the coaching staff.

“Their coaches reached out and we’d been talking for a few weeks, and it just felt like the right spot,” he said. “They offered me a spot on the team and I took some time to think about it, but I thought Lake State would be a great fit.

“The coaches there are awesome, they have a great culture and they’re in a nice spot up north in the Upper Peninsula. And I like the cold, so that was nice too. I’ve heard nothing but great stuff about the school and I just thought it would be a really good fit for me.”

“This is probably the most rewarding part of our job and you always love seeing kids get the opportunity to extend their career,” added Wisconsin head coach Blake Hietala. “I think he’s going to a good spot and it fits him as a player and a person. Hopefully it’ll give him the opportunity to sign a contract at the end of it.”

Luke Levandowski leads Wisconsin with 22 goals and has 40 points through 37 games. “He’s dynamic,” Wisconsin head coach Blake Hietala said. “His skating and his stick in traffic are next-level when it comes to players in our league and he’s shown that on a pretty consistent basis.” Contributed / Wisconsin Windigo

Hietala spent the previous four seasons as an assistant for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers where he coached against Levandowski multiple times. He also previously scouted for the Madison Capitols and saw Levandowski several times in high school.

When the first-year head coach had the chance to acquire Levandowski in October (traded from Youngstown), he was excited for what he could bring. Especially with the puck on his stick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right from the day we got him he’s been a threat offensively every time he’s on the ice, which we were hoping for. And I think he’s really rounded out his game,” Hietala said. “His details have gotten better, he’s gotten better on the defensive side of the puck and I think that’s led to him getting more offensive opportunities.

“Him coming here was kind of the shot in the arm we were looking for and he’s been great in our locker room.”

Now he wants to be that shot in the arm heading into the playoffs.

Levandowski has been limited by injuries once again and hasn’t played since March. However, he's expected back in time for the playoffs.

Although he’s looking forward to the future at LSSU, he’s hoping to make that same impact in the playoffs and finish his junior career strong.

“We’re still trying to take it one game at a time. We’re not looking too far ahead and that’s our focus,” Levandowski said. “But I think now it’s about building on the things that have given us success throughout the season.”