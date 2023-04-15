Wisconsin Windigo beat Springfield Jr. Blues – Kernan scores 2

The Wisconsin Windigo bested the hosting Springfield Jr. Blues 7-4 on Friday.

The hosting Jr. Bues opened strong, right after the puck drop with Isaac Keller scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Hadley Hudak and Ben Edwards .

The Windigo's Everett Pietila tied it up halfway through the first period, assisted by Samuel Groebner .

The Windigo's Logan Nickolaus took the lead late in the first, assisted by Cashen Naeve .

The Windigo scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-2 going in to the second break.

Nikita Nikora narrowed the gap to 7-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Marcus Broberg .

The Jr. Bues' Adyn Merrick narrowed the gap again, at 19:09 into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.