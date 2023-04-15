Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo beat Springfield Jr. Blues – Kernan scores 2

The Wisconsin Windigo bested the hosting Springfield Jr. Blues 7-4 on Friday.

img_500273715_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:38 PM

The Wisconsin Windigo bested the hosting Springfield Jr. Blues 7-4 on Friday.

The hosting Jr. Bues opened strong, right after the puck drop with Isaac Keller scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Hadley Hudak and Ben Edwards .

The Windigo's Everett Pietila tied it up halfway through the first period, assisted by Samuel Groebner .

The Windigo's Logan Nickolaus took the lead late in the first, assisted by Cashen Naeve .

The Windigo scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-2 going in to the second break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikita Nikora narrowed the gap to 7-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Marcus Broberg .

The Jr. Bues' Adyn Merrick narrowed the gap again, at 19:09 into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jake LaRusso.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Commitments continue and four playoff spots remain heading into final regular-season weekend
April 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 13, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine