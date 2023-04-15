Wisconsin Windigo beat Springfield Jr. Blues – Kernan scores 2
The Wisconsin Windigo bested the hosting Springfield Jr. Blues 7-4 on Friday.
The hosting Jr. Bues opened strong, right after the puck drop with Isaac Keller scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Hadley Hudak and Ben Edwards .
The Windigo's Everett Pietila tied it up halfway through the first period, assisted by Samuel Groebner .
The Windigo's Logan Nickolaus took the lead late in the first, assisted by Cashen Naeve .
The Windigo scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-2 going in to the second break.
Nikita Nikora narrowed the gap to 7-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Marcus Broberg .
The Jr. Bues' Adyn Merrick narrowed the gap again, at 19:09 into the third period.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.