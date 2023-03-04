Wisconsin Windigo beat Springfield Jr. Blues and continue winning run

The game between the Springfield Jr. Blues and the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday finished 3-1. The result means Wisconsin has five straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Windigo took the lead when Benjamin Anderson scored the first goal assisted by Cole Mickel and Luke Levandowski .

Will Schumacher then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-0. Cole Mickel and Benjamin Anderson assisted.

Patrick Isiguzo increased the lead to 3-0 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Jastrzebski and Luke Baker .

The Jr. Bues narrowed the gap to 3-1 with 01.01 remaining of the third after a goal from Hagen Moe, assisted by Nikita Nikora .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.