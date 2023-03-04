Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo beat Springfield Jr. Blues and continue winning run

The game between the Springfield Jr. Blues and the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday finished 3-1. The result means Wisconsin has five straight wins.

img_500262433_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:15 PM

The game between the Springfield Jr. Blues and the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday finished 3-1. The result means Wisconsin has five straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Windigo took the lead when Benjamin Anderson scored the first goal assisted by Cole Mickel and Luke Levandowski .

Will Schumacher then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-0. Cole Mickel and Benjamin Anderson assisted.

Patrick Isiguzo increased the lead to 3-0 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Jastrzebski and Luke Baker .

The Jr. Bues narrowed the gap to 3-1 with 01.01 remaining of the third after a goal from Hagen Moe, assisted by Nikita Nikora .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
NAHL TP Garrett Horsager.JPG
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Stars of the Month, Princeton-bound forward and Nordiques push win streak to four
March 03, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
March 02, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine