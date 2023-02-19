Wisconsin Windigo beat Minnesota Wilderness in overtime

The Wisconsin Windigo hosted the Minnesota Wilderness in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wisconsin prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

Wisconsin's Cole Mickel scored the game-winning goal.

The Wilderness took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Michael Quinn. Bo Cosman and Reid Daavettila assisted.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Sawyer Scholl scored.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Adam Johnson late in the first, assisted by Gustav Ozolins and Max Wattvil.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

Daniil Dolzhenko took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Victor Widlund and Will Schumacher .

Gustav Ozolins tied the game 5-5 late into the third, assisted by Max Wattvil and Sawyer Scholl. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:44 before Cole Mickel scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Max Martin and Samuel Jacobs .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Windigo hosting the Steel at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena and the Wilderness visiting the Jr. Bues at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.