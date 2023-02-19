Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Wisconsin Windigo beat Minnesota Wilderness in overtime

The Wisconsin Windigo hosted the Minnesota Wilderness in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wisconsin prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:09 PM

Wisconsin's Cole Mickel scored the game-winning goal.

The Wilderness took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Michael Quinn. Bo Cosman and Reid Daavettila assisted.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Sawyer Scholl scored.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Adam Johnson late in the first, assisted by Gustav Ozolins and Max Wattvil.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

Daniil Dolzhenko took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Victor Widlund and Will Schumacher .

Gustav Ozolins tied the game 5-5 late into the third, assisted by Max Wattvil and Sawyer Scholl. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:44 before Cole Mickel scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Max Martin and Samuel Jacobs .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Windigo hosting the Steel at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena and the Wilderness visiting the Jr. Bues at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

