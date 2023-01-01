Wisconsin Windigo beat Kenai River Brown Bears in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Wisconsin Windigo won 4-3 at home against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Saturday.

The Brown Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Garett Drotts. Ashton Christman assisted.

The Windigo tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first when Axel Begley scored, assisted by Luke Levandowski and Will Schumacher .

The Windigo's Benjamin Anderson took the lead with a minute left in the first, assisted by Luke Levandowski and Will Schumacher.

Zachary Burfoot scored early into the second period, assisted by Max Martin and Benjamin Anderson.

Garett Drotts narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the third period.

Will Schumacher increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Victor Widlund and Luke Levandowski.

Hayden Walters narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Luke Anderson .

Next games:

The Windigo host Minnesota Wilderness on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena. The Brown Bears host Minnesota Wilderness to play the Wilderness on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.