Wisconsin Windigo beat Fairbanks Ice Dogs and continue winning run

The game between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday finished 6-2. The result means Wisconsin has six straight wins.

The Windigo took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Will Schumacher . Axel Begley and Mario DiMaggio assisted.

The Windigo's Zachary Cline increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Samuel Groebner and Everett Pietila .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Windigo led 6-0 going in to the third period.

McCabe Dvorak narrowed the gap to 6-1 early into the third period.

The Ice Dogs narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Brady Welsch scored, assisted by Sam Berry and Jacob Conrad .

The Ice Dogs were whistled for five penalties, while the Windigo received seven penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST, this time in Fairbanks at Big Dipper Ice Arena.