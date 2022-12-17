Wisconsin Windigo beat Anchorage Wolverines

The Wisconsin Windigo won their home game against the Anchorage Wolverines on Friday, ending 5-2.

The hosting Windigo opened strong, early in the game with Paul Huglen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Drew Fisher and Noah Pickart .

The Windigo's Cameron Boche increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Paul Huglen and Cole Mickel .

The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Cameron Morris late in the first, assisted by Aiden Westin and Andy Ramsey.

The Windigo's Chris Kernan increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Drew Fisher and Zachary Cline .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Windigo led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Windigo increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Daniil Dolzhenko netted one, assisted by Luke Levandowski and Cameron Boche.

Victor Widlund increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Benjamin Anderson .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.