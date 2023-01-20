Winning streak continues for Wisconsin Windigo – Fairbanks Ice Dogs' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Fairbanks Ice Dogs hosted the Wisconsin Windigo. Wisconsin won the game and has five straight wins, while Fairbanks lost for the first time after taking points in seven games in a row. The game finished 5-3.

The Windigo started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Luke Levandowski scoring in the first period, assisted by Victor Widlund and Axel Begley .

The Ice Dogs' Julian Recine tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Joey Potter and Justin Biraben .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Windigo led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Jake Cameron narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period, assisted by Nick Blood and Brady Welsch .

The Windigo increased the lead to 5-3 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Chris Kernan , assisted by Zachary Cline and Samuel Jacobs .

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Windigo.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.