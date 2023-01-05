Williams strikes twice as Janesville Jets beat Anchorage Wolverines

The Janesville Jets defeated the visiting Anchorage Wolverines 4-2 on Wednesday.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Jets took the lead when Jimmy Doyle found the back of the net assisted by Matthew Hale and Ryan Williams .

Ryan Williams then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-0. Josh Orrico and Connor Deturris assisted.

Halfway through, Kade Shea scored a goal, assisted by Cameron Morris and Aiden Westin , making the score 2-1.

The Jets made it 3-1 with a goal from Ryan Williams.

Aiden Westin narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Cameron Morris and Peyton Van Buskirk .

The Jets increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Parker Mabbett , assisted by Connor Deturris and Ethan Begg .

Next games:

The Jets host Chippewa on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena. The Wolverines will face Kenai River on Friday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.