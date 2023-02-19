Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

William Ericsson and Jeff Hutchinson played pivotal roles in road win against Amarillo Wranglers

On Saturday, the New Mexico Ice Wolves outlasted the Amarillo Wranglers in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

February 18, 2023 10:05 PM

New Mexico's Jeff Hutchinson scored the game-winning goal.

The Ice Wolves opened strong, at the beginning of the game with William Ericsson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Dalton and Yusaku Ando .

Jack McDonald scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Pierce Patterson .

Late, Jeff Hutchinson scored a goal, assisted by Hunter Hastings , making the score 2-1.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Wranglers hosting Corpus Christi at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen, and the Ice Wolves hosting Oklahoma at Blazers Ice Centre.

