William Ericsson and Jeff Hutchinson played pivotal roles in road win against Amarillo Wranglers
On Saturday, the New Mexico Ice Wolves outlasted the Amarillo Wranglers in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.
New Mexico's Jeff Hutchinson scored the game-winning goal.
The Ice Wolves opened strong, at the beginning of the game with William Ericsson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Dalton and Yusaku Ando .
Jack McDonald scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Pierce Patterson .
Late, Jeff Hutchinson scored a goal, assisted by Hunter Hastings , making the score 2-1.
Next games:
Both teams play again on Friday with the Wranglers hosting Corpus Christi at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen, and the Ice Wolves hosting Oklahoma at Blazers Ice Centre.