Wiberg's two goals net Maine Nordiques victory over Northeast Generals

The Maine Nordiques won against the hosting Northeast Generals on Thursday, ending 6-5.

The Nordiques opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Brendan Gibbons scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kellen Murphy and Evan Orloff .

The Generals' Joseph Schubert tied it up late in the first period, assisted by Paul Minnehan and Matthew DeSpirt .

The Nordiques scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Paul Minnehan narrowed the gap to 5-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Frank D'ancona and Matthew DeSpirt.

The Generals narrowed the gap again late into the third when Emerson Miller scored, assisted by Jake LaRusso and Paul Minnehan.

The Nordiques increased the lead to 6-4 with 01.04 remaining of the third after a goal from Evan Orloff, assisted by David Helledy and Filip Wiberg .

The Generals narrowed the gap to 6-5 with 54 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joseph Schubert, assisted by Paul Minnehan and David Andreychuk .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.