West Fargo's Kade Peterson is headed to Long Island after leading his NAHL team in points

WEST FARGO — St. Cloud Norsemen forward Kade Peterson has shown big strides in his development over the past five years. He went from being a talented athlete with lots of potential his sophomore season of high school to the top point-producer on his junior hockey team with a future in Division I.

The 6-foot forward only played one year of high school hockey for West Fargo's Sheyenne High School, but he led the team in points that year as just a 15-year-old. He thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Mustangs but knew that he needed to take the next step in his hockey journey. For his junior and senior seasons, Peterson decided to move away from home and enroll at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Kade Peterson of Sheyenne High School. Contributed.

"The opportunity for development there was incredible. You get to skate twice a day and workout once a day, so my game really took off when I got there," Peterson told The Rink Live about his experience with the Knights. "It's a tough schedule, but at the time it was something that was super enticing to me, getting out of North Dakota and getting to play tougher competition and playing more, practicing more."

Peterson skated with Northstar's 18U AAA team both seasons and lived with two different billet families during his time in Alexandria, which is just over a 90-minute drive from Fargo. One day during a practice with the Knights, representatives of the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL came to watch the team. A little while later, the Norsemen eventually signed Peterson to a tender after watching him compete in a game.

In spring of 2021, Peterson graduated and joined St. Cloud that fall. That season, the Norsemen were one of the best teams in the league and made it all the way to the Robertson Cup semifinals. The native of West Fargo was eighth on the team in points that season (31) and sixth in goals scored (14). It was a very impressive start to his junior hockey career.

"We had a really good core group of older guys [on the Norsemen roster] that were just awesome and I had a ton of really good friends that I'm still close with today," Peterson said about the group's dynamic in 2021-22. "It was a great year, and obviously we won a lot of hockey games too."

Some skaters struggle in their first season of junior hockey, but Peterson says that he already felt familiar with both the style of play and the style of coaching from his previous training at Northstar Christian Academy.

St. Cloud Norsemen (from left) Hunter Hanson, Kade Peterson, Broten Sabo and Leo Gruba celebrate a goal against the Aberdeen Wings during Game 1 of the NAHL Central Division championship series on May 6, 2022, at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, Minn. Courtesy of Pete Knutson Photography / St. Cloud Norsemen

"In your second year [of junior hockey] you have a lot more familiarity. You already start the season with more trust from the coaches and you get a little bit of a longer leash," he said about entering his second season with the Norsemen after a solid start in 2021-22. "I also think though that I had a really good summer last year and I took a lot of steps in my game. Luckily, I was put in a situation this year where I was able to show that."

It became pretty apparent that Peterson had a strong offseason as he ended up leading the Norsemen in both goals (25) and total points (50) scored this past year in 2022-23. He also posted a gritty 82 penalty minutes, which was the third most on the squad. The forward typically skated on the top line left wing, but filled in at center from time to time.

You can watch some of his highlights from the year below.

"Kade is an unbelievable kid who works very hard and is well liked by his teammates," said Norsemen assistant coach Brock Kautz in a press release on the team's website. "He has the ability to play multiple styles of hockey and make everyone around him better."

Peterson's impressive stat line started to catch the eyes of NCAA Division I programs over the past season and the North Dakota native committed to Long Island University on July 11, 2023.

"For me, the biggest thing was that I wanted to go somewhere that I was going to play and where I was wanted," he said about what he was looking for in a collegiate program. "The coaching staff were incredible in the recruiting process, they never gave me a timetable and they let me get as comfortable as I wanted before I made a decision."

Kade Peterson skates in a game for the St. Cloud Norsemen. Contributed / Pete Knutson

Peterson took an official visit out to the campus, which is located in Brooklyn, New York, and had a great time. The Sharks are a newcomer to men's Division I hockey and added the program just a few years ago in 2020-21. LIU has been led by head coach Brett Riley since its Division I inception.

Although Peterson is only 20 years old and could play one more season of junior hockey, he is heading to Long Island for the upcoming 2023-24 season. He's already familiar with one of his future teammates, Aaron Grounds, who is transferring in from American International College and is originally from Jamestown, North Dakota. Grounds and Peterson got to know each other through summer training.

"I'm not really familiar with the area [of Long Island's campus] so I don't know what to expect, but I'm super excited to go out there and just kind of experience something new," said the forward who has only ever competed for teams in Minnesota or North Dakota. "I've never really lived outside of the Midwest, so it'll be a little bit of a culture shock, but I think it'll be really fun."

Peterson will bring his competitive attitude and 200-foot game to campus this fall as a freshman. He isn't set in stone on what he'll study yet in college, but is planning to start out in business. When he's not out on the ice, you can find him on the golf course or working out in the gym.