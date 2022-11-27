Vitale's two goals net Shreveport Mudbugs victory over El Paso Rhinos

The Shreveport Mudbugs beat the hosting El Paso Rhinos on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The Mudbugs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Eric Vitale scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Drake Morse.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Drake Morse late in the first period, assisted by Jaden Goldie.

The Mudbugs scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Eric Vitale increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Logan Heroux.

Both teams were called for eight penalties.

Next up:

The Rhinos travel to Corpus Christi on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The Mudbugs visit New Mexico to play the Ice Wolves on Friday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.