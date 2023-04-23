Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Upper hand for Wisconsin Windigo after latest win after overtime

The Wisconsin Windigo lead the series 2-0 against the Chippewa Steel, after a 2-1 win after an overtime drama at home and only need one more win to clinch the series.

img_500275218_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:11 PM

The Wisconsin Windigo lead the series 2-0 against the Chippewa Steel, after a 2-1 win after an overtime drama at home and only need one more win to clinch the series.

Wisconsin's Samuel Jacobs scored the game-winning goal.

The Windigo opened strong, early in the game with Patrick Isiguzo scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Luke Baker and Victor Widlund .

Tomas Trunda scored late in the second period, assisted by Logan Cleary and Sam Scheetz .

In overtime, it took 9:38 before Samuel Jacobs scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Drew Fisher and Chris Kernan .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

The teams play each other again for Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
NAHL
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Austin Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
April 21, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Anchorage vs New Jersey
NAHL
NAHL Playoff Preview: Defending champs, league champs and Amarillo are heating up for title run
April 20, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 20, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf