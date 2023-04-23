Upper hand for Wisconsin Windigo after latest win after overtime

The Wisconsin Windigo lead the series 2-0 against the Chippewa Steel, after a 2-1 win after an overtime drama at home and only need one more win to clinch the series.

Wisconsin's Samuel Jacobs scored the game-winning goal.

The Windigo opened strong, early in the game with Patrick Isiguzo scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Luke Baker and Victor Widlund .

Tomas Trunda scored late in the second period, assisted by Logan Cleary and Sam Scheetz .

In overtime, it took 9:38 before Samuel Jacobs scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Drew Fisher and Chris Kernan .

Next up:

The teams play each other again for Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.