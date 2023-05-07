Upper hand for Warriors after another win

The Oklahoma Warriors are well on their way to clinch the series against the Shreveport Mudbugs, after winning 5-1 at home. Oklahoma leads the series 2-0 and only needs one more win to clinch.

The visiting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Niklas Miller . Jake Mack assisted.

Drew Sutton scored early in the second period, assisted by William Lawson-Body and Joey Delgreco .

Joey Delgreco took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Garrett Horsager and Drew Sutton.

William Lawson-Body also increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Drew Sutton and Max Dronen .

Brendan Williams then made it 4-1 five minutes later.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.22 remaining of the third after a goal from Owen Carlile , assisted by Mikko Liukkonen and Kaden Nelson .

Coming up:

The teams meet again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:11 p.m. CST, this time in Shreveport at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.