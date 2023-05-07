Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Upper hand for Warriors after another win

The Oklahoma Warriors are well on their way to clinch the series against the Shreveport Mudbugs, after winning 5-1 at home. Oklahoma leads the series 2-0 and only needs one more win to clinch.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:09 PM

The visiting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Niklas Miller . Jake Mack assisted.

Drew Sutton scored early in the second period, assisted by William Lawson-Body and Joey Delgreco .

Joey Delgreco took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Garrett Horsager and Drew Sutton.

William Lawson-Body also increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Drew Sutton and Max Dronen .

Brendan Williams then made it 4-1 five minutes later.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.22 remaining of the third after a goal from Owen Carlile , assisted by Mikko Liukkonen and Kaden Nelson .

Coming up:

The teams meet again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:11 p.m. CST, this time in Shreveport at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.