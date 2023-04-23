Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Upper hand for Oklahoma Warriors after another win

The Oklahoma Warriors are well on their way to clinch the series against the Amarillo Wranglers, after winning 6-2 at home. Oklahoma leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

img_500275197_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:26 PM

The Oklahoma Warriors are well on their way to clinch the series against the Amarillo Wranglers, after winning 6-2 at home. Oklahoma leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from William Ahlrik . William Lawson-Body and Garrett Horsager assisted.

The Warriors' Drew Sutton increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Therien Thiesing and Joey Delgreco .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-2, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Garrett Horsager scored, assisted by William Ahlrik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brendan Williams increased the lead to 6-2 late in the third period, assisted by William Lawson-Body and Rylan Brady .

Next up:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
NAHL
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Austin Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
April 21, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Anchorage vs New Jersey
NAHL
NAHL Playoff Preview: Defending champs, league champs and Amarillo are heating up for title run
April 20, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 20, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf