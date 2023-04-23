Upper hand for Oklahoma Warriors after another win

The Oklahoma Warriors are well on their way to clinch the series against the Amarillo Wranglers, after winning 6-2 at home. Oklahoma leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from William Ahlrik . William Lawson-Body and Garrett Horsager assisted.

The Warriors' Drew Sutton increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Therien Thiesing and Joey Delgreco .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-2, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Garrett Horsager scored, assisted by William Ahlrik.

Brendan Williams increased the lead to 6-2 late in the third period, assisted by William Lawson-Body and Rylan Brady .

Next up:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.