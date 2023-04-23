Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Upper hand for Minnesota Wilderness after another win

The Minnesota Wilderness are well on their way to clinch the series against the Kenai River Brown Bears, after winning 2-1 at home. Minnesota Wilderness leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

Today at 9:46 PM

The Wilderness took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kevin Marx Noren. Sawyer Scholl and Oliver Stumpel assisted.

Reid Daavettila scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Adam Johnson and Max Wattvil.

Ashton Christman narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kotaro Tsutsumi and Garett Drotts.

Next games:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
