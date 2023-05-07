Upper hand for Maryland Black Bears after another win

The Maryland Black Bears are well on their way to clinch the series against the Maine Nordiques, after winning 5-1 at home. Maryland leads the series 2-0 and only needs one more win to clinch.

The Black Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gabriel Westling . Gunnar VanDamme and Branden Piku assisted.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Samuel Stitz found the back of the net, assisted by Branden Piku and Gabriel Westling.

Sean Kilcullen then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-0. Riley Ruh and Brayden Stannard assisted.

The Nordiques made it 3-1 with a goal from Oliver Genest .

The Black Bears increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Adam Schankula netted one, assisted by Jesse Horacek and Caleb Craven .

The Black Bears increased the lead to 5-1 with 28 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Dimitry Kebreau , assisted by Riley Ruh and Trayce Johnson .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again for Game 3 on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at The Colisee.