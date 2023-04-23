Upper hand for Bruins after another win

The Austin Bruins are well on their way to clinch the series against the Minot Minotauros, after winning 4-2 at home. Austin leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

The hosting Bruins started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jack Malinski scoring in the first period, assisted by Ocean Wallace and Damon Furuseth .

The Bruins increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Austin Salani struck, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and James Goffredo .

The Minotauros narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period when Braden Fischer scored, assisted by Trevor Stachowiak and Chase LaPinta .

The Bruins increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Walter Zacher with a minute left in the first, assisted by Austin Salani.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Bruins.

Chase LaPinta narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.