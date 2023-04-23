Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Upper hand for Bruins after another win

The Austin Bruins are well on their way to clinch the series against the Minot Minotauros, after winning 4-2 at home. Austin leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

img_500275209_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:54 PM

The Austin Bruins are well on their way to clinch the series against the Minot Minotauros, after winning 4-2 at home. Austin leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

The hosting Bruins started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jack Malinski scoring in the first period, assisted by Ocean Wallace and Damon Furuseth .

The Bruins increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Austin Salani struck, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and James Goffredo .

The Minotauros narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period when Braden Fischer scored, assisted by Trevor Stachowiak and Chase LaPinta .

The Bruins increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Walter Zacher with a minute left in the first, assisted by Austin Salani.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Bruins.

Chase LaPinta narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
NAHL
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Austin Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
April 21, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Anchorage vs New Jersey
NAHL
NAHL Playoff Preview: Defending champs, league champs and Amarillo are heating up for title run
April 20, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 20, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf