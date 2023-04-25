Underdog mentality pushes Johnstown's leading scorer to D-I newcomer Stonehill

JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — The skaters for Stonehill's incoming freshman class all seem to have a few things in common.

First off, they are all players looking to take a deep dive into creating the culture of a new Division I program. Most are top performers for their teams and a large portion of them are experienced, older competitors in the NAHL.

This is exactly how Anthony Galante ended up finding Stonehill and committing to the new program out in Massachusetts.

The 21-year-old Galante is in his third and final season of junior hockey and led the Johnstown Tomahawks of the NAHL in total points scored this season with 24 goals and 21 assists over 53 games.

"Anthony has been outstanding since we brought him to Johnstown early this season," said Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia on the team's website. "He has such a unique blend of offensive skill and feistiness to his game that has led to success."

Galante, the youngest of four in his family, had an interest in hockey since he was young but eventually got on the ice around age 7.

"My dad never really got the chance to play hockey when he was a kid," said Galante. "He lived in Brooklyn, New York, and there's not really much opportunity for hockey there. So as he got older he started playing men's league and then later on my two brothers played ... Ever since then, my dad and my brothers supported me and helped me keep going throughout my career."

Galante was born and raised in Staten Island, New York, but moved to nearby Morganville, New Jersey around the age of 11.

"I started playing AAA a little later than most guys because I didn't start playing competitively until probably 8 or 9 years old," said the 5-foot-11 forward, who didn't start as young as some of his peers. Fast forward a couple of years though and his seasons competing for teams such as the New Jersey Jr. Titans and the Marlboro Mustangs went well, but Galante was planning on just going to college once he finished high school. A couple people in his life saw something special in him though and pushed him to keep playing.

After his 18U season in New Jersey, Galante competed with the Maine Nordiques 18U team and he eventually signed a tender with the Amarillo Bulls of the NAHL and skated with them for two games.

Anthony Galante skates down the ice during a game for the Johnstown Tomahawks of the NAHL.

"Going to Texas to play, that was crazy," said Galante. "Where I come from, that's really not known. Most of the people I grew up with and my friends and family, most of us stay local, even if you're going to play in college you stay local."

It was just as crazy when the East Coast native found out he would be playing for the North Iowa Bulls the very next year. He didn't end up sticking with the team for too long though, just seven games, but he didn't have to move far as he was traded to the Aberdeen Wings for the rest of 2021-22. Galante started to play regularly for the Wings and posted 15 points over 38 games with the squad.

And that leads us up to this past season in 2022-23. Galante started up again with Aberdeen but was traded after just five games to the Johnstown Tomahawks, a team based in Pennsylvania about 90 minutes from Pittsburgh.

"When I got to my 'age out' year, which was this year, the coaches wanted me to be the top guy. So, you know I never gave up. I kept pushing, and with the help of some coaches I really kept my mind focused on my dream, which was playing Division I hockey," he said.

Galante had his best season in 2022-23, posting 24 goals and 21 assists for a team high of 45 points. He also tacked on a gritty 134 penalty minutes. Boasting those kind of numbers started to catch the eye of collegiate programs and the New Jersey resident eventually settled on Stonehill.

Excited to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey at Stonehill College. I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates and friends who helped me on this journey! Pumped for the next 4! pic.twitter.com/WIg3fwAOqM — Anthony Galante (@galantetitans19) April 12, 2023

"I feel like I was always on an underdog team," said the 5-foot-11 forward. "The fact that they're a new program, it actually kind of pushed me to want to go there more because I have an opportunity to help build the program."

Stonehill is located in Easton, Massachusetts, which is about a 30-minute drive south of Boston. The Skyhawks are a new Division I program. They skated in a handful of games at the top level this past season in 2022-23, but are expected to have more of a full schedule this upcoming year.

Another perk of going to this brand new program is that Galante will be surrounded by a couple of guys that he is already very familiar with, including his best friend Jake LaRusso. LaRusso and Galante committed to the program within a week of each other.

"Jake's been one of my best friends for like the last 10 years," he said. "When I first started playing AAA my first year he was on the team, and he was a big part of it because he was already established. He was a well-known player and I kind of looked at him as a role model in order to get better and to get where those top guys were at."

Although the two didn't plan to end up at the same collegiate program, it's a big bonus that they'll both be there.

College with my best friend!

Can’t wait for the future kid❤️❤️ https://t.co/JoAcC5HoHW — Jake Larusso (@jt_larusso49) April 12, 2023

Galante's previous teammate Devon Carlstrom of the Aberdeen Wings is also slated to go to Stonehill for this upcoming season and another guy he previously played with in North Iowa, Carter Rapalje, will be a sophomore there this fall.

"I am so happy for Anthony to get the opportunity to play Division I hockey. Stonehill is another new D-I program, and having the ability to help build it is an exciting thing for him. We are extremely proud of Anthony and are thankful that the Tomahawks organization could be a part of his hockey development and life's journey," coach Letizia said.

"I'm definitely a hard-working player. I will do whatever I can to get the puck in the offensive zone or get the puck out, whatever the coach needs me to do I'll do that to the best of my ability," said Galante. "I would say I'm an offensive guy with a good defensive mindset ... I like to track the puck down and turn the puck over, create offense, and get into the dirty areas of the ice, just trying to get goals."

The season for the Johnstown Tomahawks is now over as they finish in fifth place in the NAHL East Division and fall just two points short of a playoff spot. Galante will head to Stonehill in the fall for his freshman season of college hockey.