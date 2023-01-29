Trailing in third period – Shreveport Mudbugs win nevertheless

The road team Lone Star Brahmas held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The Shreveport Mudbugs, however, managed to turn the game around and win 6-2.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Johan Rosenquist . David Skuhrovec and Ryan Prewitt assisted.

David Skuhrovec scored in the second period, assisted by Ryan Comishock .

Late in the second period, Ryan Austin scored a goal, assisted by Nick Marino and Jake Mack , making the score 2-1.

The Mudbugs tied the score 2-2 within the first minute of the third period when Nick Marino scored, assisted by Jaden Goldie .

Jake Mack took the lead in the middle of the third, assisted by Logan Heroux and Drake Morse .

Nick Marino increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Jake Mack.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.35 remaining of the third after a goal from Drake Morse, assisted by Alex Park .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 6-2 with 59 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hayden Nichol , assisted by Nick Marino.

Next games:

On Friday, the Mudbugs will play the Jackalopes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum, and the Brahmas will play the Wranglers at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.