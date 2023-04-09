Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Tough game for Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks ends in victory against Northeast Generals

There was a turnaround in the game between the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and the Northeast Generals. The road-team Northeast held a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Danbury turned the game around and ended up winning the game 6-5.

img_500272359_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:51 PM

There was a turnaround in the game between the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and the Northeast Generals. The road-team Northeast held a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Danbury turned the game around and ended up winning the game 6-5.

Danbury's Logan Nickerson scored the game-winning goal.

The Generals opened strong, early in the game with Joseph Mcgraw scoring in the first minute.

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Andrew DellaDonna scored, assisted by Frank D'ancona and Emerson Miller .

The Generals increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Matthew DeSpirt late into the first, assisted by Ryan Remick and David Andreychuk .

ADVERTISEMENT

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Generals led 5-4 going in to the third period.

Liam Varmecky tied the game 5-5 early into the third period, assisted by Logan Furstenau and Wyatt Stefan .

Logan Nickerson took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Quinn Kennedy .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 08, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Gajan.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for April 5: Teams prepare for final push with playoffs right around the corner
April 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine