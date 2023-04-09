Tough game for Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks ends in victory against Northeast Generals

There was a turnaround in the game between the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and the Northeast Generals. The road-team Northeast held a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Danbury turned the game around and ended up winning the game 6-5.

Danbury's Logan Nickerson scored the game-winning goal.

The Generals opened strong, early in the game with Joseph Mcgraw scoring in the first minute.

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Andrew DellaDonna scored, assisted by Frank D'ancona and Emerson Miller .

The Generals increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Matthew DeSpirt late into the first, assisted by Ryan Remick and David Andreychuk .

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Generals led 5-4 going in to the third period.

Liam Varmecky tied the game 5-5 early into the third period, assisted by Logan Furstenau and Wyatt Stefan .

Logan Nickerson took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Quinn Kennedy .