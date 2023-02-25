Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Tough game ends in victory for Wisconsin Windigo against Chippewa Steel

The game between the Wisconsin Windigo and the Chippewa Steel was unpredictable. Road team Chippewa held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Wisconsin turned the course around and finally won with 4-2.

img_500259073_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:44 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Steel took the lead when Logan Cleary scored the first goal assisted by Noah Grolnic .

Sam Rice then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-0.

The Windigo made it 2-1 with a goal from Zachary Burfoot .

Axel Begley tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Samuel Jacobs and Cashen Naeve .

Will Schumacher took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Daniil Dolzhenko and Benjamin Anderson .

The Windigo increased the lead to 4-2 with 58 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Drew Fisher , assisted by Chris Kernan and Cashen Naeve.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
