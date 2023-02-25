Tough game ends in victory for Wisconsin Windigo against Chippewa Steel

The game between the Wisconsin Windigo and the Chippewa Steel was unpredictable. Road team Chippewa held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Wisconsin turned the course around and finally won with 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Steel took the lead when Logan Cleary scored the first goal assisted by Noah Grolnic .

Sam Rice then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-0.

The Windigo made it 2-1 with a goal from Zachary Burfoot .

Axel Begley tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Samuel Jacobs and Cashen Naeve .

Will Schumacher took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Daniil Dolzhenko and Benjamin Anderson .

The Windigo increased the lead to 4-2 with 58 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Drew Fisher , assisted by Chris Kernan and Cashen Naeve.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.