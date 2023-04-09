Tough game ends in victory for Springfield Jr. Blues against Janesville Jets

The game between the Janesville Jets and the Springfield Jr. Blues was unpredictable. Home team Janesville held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Springfield turned the course around and finally won with 5-2.

The hosting Jets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kyle Kudrna scoring in the first period, assisted by Josh Orrico and Gunnar Williams .

The Jets increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Mack Keryluk found the back of the net, assisted by Kyle Kudrna and Josh Orrico.

The Jr. Bues narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Bobby Bartell, assisted by Charlie Arend and Hadley Hudak .

The Jr. Bues tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Nikita Nikora beat the goalie, assisted by Landry Schmuck and Marcus Broberg .

ADVERTISEMENT

Adyn Merrick took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Nikita Nikora.

Scott Miner increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Adyn Merrick and Zach Howard .

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 5-2 with 30 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hayden Riva , assisted by Alex Fendler and Isaac Keller .