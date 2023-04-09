Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Tough game ends in victory for Oklahoma Warriors against El Paso Rhinos

The game between the Oklahoma Warriors and the El Paso Rhinos was unpredictable. Road team El Paso held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Oklahoma turned the course around and finally won with 4-1.

img_500272794_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:05 PM

The game between the Oklahoma Warriors and the El Paso Rhinos was unpredictable. Road team El Paso held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Oklahoma turned the course around and finally won with 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Rhinos took the lead when E.J. Janda scored assisted by Ryan Gingher .

The Warriors made it 1-1 with a goal from Malte Hasselgren .

Rylan Brady took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Hunter Jones and Brendan Williams .

William Lawson-Body increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Joey Delgreco and William Ahlrik .

ADVERTISEMENT

Rylan Brady increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Hunter Jones and Owen Dyer .

Next games:

On Friday the Warriors will play on the road against the Ice Wolves at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas, while the Rhinos will face the Mudbugs home at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 08, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Gajan.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for April 5: Teams prepare for final push with playoffs right around the corner
April 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine