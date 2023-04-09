Tough game ends in victory for Oklahoma Warriors against El Paso Rhinos
The game between the Oklahoma Warriors and the El Paso Rhinos was unpredictable. Road team El Paso held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Oklahoma turned the course around and finally won with 4-1.
The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Rhinos took the lead when E.J. Janda scored assisted by Ryan Gingher .
The Warriors made it 1-1 with a goal from Malte Hasselgren .
Rylan Brady took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Hunter Jones and Brendan Williams .
William Lawson-Body increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Joey Delgreco and William Ahlrik .
Rylan Brady increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Hunter Jones and Owen Dyer .
Next games:
On Friday the Warriors will play on the road against the Ice Wolves at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas, while the Rhinos will face the Mudbugs home at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.