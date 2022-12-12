Tough game ends in victory for New Jersey Titans against Northeast Generals

The game between the New Jersey Titans and the Northeast Generals was unpredictable. Road team Northeast held the lead with 4-3 at the beginning of the third period, but New Jersey turned the course around and finally won with 6-4.

The visiting Generals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Andrew DellaDonna scoring in the first period, assisted by Emerson Miller and Matthew DeSpirt .

The Generals' David Andreychuk increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Paul Minnehan and Jared Scott .

The Titans narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Ben Muthersbaugh late into the first, assisted by Brendan Dumas and Eric Charpentier .

The Generals scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Titans tied the score 4-4 early into the third period when Anthony Calafiore found the back of the net, assisted by Ben Yurchuk and Dominik Bartecko .

Ryan Novo took the lead late in the third, assisted by Ethan Wongus and Marcus Sang .

The Titans increased the lead to 6-4 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Reece Brednich , assisted by Ryan Novo and Tyler Sanborn .

The Titans were called for five penalties, while the Generals received four penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Titans will host the Tomahawks at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena, and the Generals will visit the Hat Tricks at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.