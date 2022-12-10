Tough game ends in victory for Maine Nordiques against Johnstown Tomahawks

The game between the Johnstown Tomahawks and the Maine Nordiques was unpredictable. Home team Johnstown held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Maine turned the course around and finally won with 5-2.

The visiting Nordiques took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Filip Wiberg . Jonny Meiers and Henrik Hallberg assisted.

Drake Albers scored early into the second period, assisted by Anthony Galante and Isaac Holt .

Ryan Vellucci then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Anthony Galante and Tyler DesRochers assisted.

David Helledy tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Blake Rothstein and Alexey Yarmulnik .

Evan Orloff took the lead one minute later, assisted by Patrick Schmiedlin and Anthony Achille .

Evan Orloff increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Seth Murch .

Kellen Murphy then increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Sterling Wolters and Brendan Gibbons .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.