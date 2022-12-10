SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tough game ends in victory for Maine Nordiques against Johnstown Tomahawks

The game between the Johnstown Tomahawks and the Maine Nordiques was unpredictable. Home team Johnstown held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Maine turned the course around and finally won with 5-2.

December 09, 2022 10:56 PM
The visiting Nordiques took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Filip Wiberg . Jonny Meiers and Henrik Hallberg assisted.

Drake Albers scored early into the second period, assisted by Anthony Galante and Isaac Holt .

Ryan Vellucci then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Anthony Galante and Tyler DesRochers assisted.

David Helledy tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Blake Rothstein and Alexey Yarmulnik .

Evan Orloff took the lead one minute later, assisted by Patrick Schmiedlin and Anthony Achille .

Evan Orloff increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Seth Murch .

Kellen Murphy then increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Sterling Wolters and Brendan Gibbons .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.

