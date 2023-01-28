Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Tough game ends in victory for Janesville Jets against Chippewa Steel

The game between the Janesville Jets and the Chippewa Steel was unpredictable. Road team Chippewa held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Janesville turned the course around and finally won with 3-1.

img_500235867_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 09:43 PM
The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Steel took the lead when Matthew Grannan scored.

Jimmy Doyle tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Connor Deturris and CONNER BROWN .

Gabriel Lundberg took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Mack Keryluk and Gunnar Williams .

The Jets increased the lead to 3-1 with 29 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Mack Keryluk, assisted by Jimmy Doyle.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.

