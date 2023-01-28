Tough game ends in victory for Janesville Jets against Chippewa Steel

The game between the Janesville Jets and the Chippewa Steel was unpredictable. Road team Chippewa held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Janesville turned the course around and finally won with 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Steel took the lead when Matthew Grannan scored.

Jimmy Doyle tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Connor Deturris and CONNER BROWN .

Gabriel Lundberg took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Mack Keryluk and Gunnar Williams .

The Jets increased the lead to 3-1 with 29 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Mack Keryluk, assisted by Jimmy Doyle.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.