NAHL

Tough game ends in victory for Bismarck Bobcats against Austin Bruins

The game between the Austin Bruins and the Bismarck Bobcats was unpredictable. Home team Austin held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but Bismarck turned the course around and finally won with 4-3.

img_500255662_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM

Bismarck's Brandon Reller scored the game-winning goal.

The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Chase Beacom . Evan Hunter and Brandon Reller assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Adam Pietila struck, assisted by Julian Beaumont .

The Bruins narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Dylan Cook in the first period, assisted by Austin Salani and Matthew Desiderio .

The Bruins scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Patrick Johnson tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Adam Pietila and Michael Neumeier .

Brandon Reller took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Erik Atchison .

The Bruins were whistled for eight penalties, while the Bobcats received 10 penalties.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Norsemen at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena, and the Bobcats playing the Minotauros at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.

