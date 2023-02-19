Tough game ends in victory for Bismarck Bobcats against Austin Bruins

The game between the Austin Bruins and the Bismarck Bobcats was unpredictable. Home team Austin held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but Bismarck turned the course around and finally won with 4-3.

Bismarck's Brandon Reller scored the game-winning goal.

The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Chase Beacom . Evan Hunter and Brandon Reller assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Adam Pietila struck, assisted by Julian Beaumont .

The Bruins narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Dylan Cook in the first period, assisted by Austin Salani and Matthew Desiderio .

The Bruins scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Patrick Johnson tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Adam Pietila and Michael Neumeier .

Brandon Reller took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Erik Atchison .

The Bruins were whistled for eight penalties, while the Bobcats received 10 penalties.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Norsemen at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena, and the Bobcats playing the Minotauros at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.