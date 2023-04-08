Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Tishkevich strikes twice as Aberdeen Wings beat St. Cloud Norsemen

The Aberdeen Wings defeated the hosting St. Cloud Norsemen 5-1 on Friday.

img_500272483_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:19 PM

The Aberdeen Wings defeated the hosting St. Cloud Norsemen 5-1 on Friday.

The Wings took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nikolai Tishkevich . Luke Lindsay and Zachary Reim assisted.

The Wings' Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Patrick O'Connell and Nikolai Tishkevich.

Kade Peterson narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Blake Perbix and Daniels Murnieks .

Zachary Reim increased the lead to 3-1 less than a minute later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick O'Connell increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Devon Carlstrom .

Nikolai Tishkevich increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Zachary Reim and Luke Lindsay.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in St. Cloud at St. Cloud MAC Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Gajan.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for April 5: Teams prepare for final push with playoffs right around the corner
April 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine