Tishkevich strikes twice as Aberdeen Wings beat St. Cloud Norsemen

The Aberdeen Wings defeated the hosting St. Cloud Norsemen 5-1 on Friday.

The Wings took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nikolai Tishkevich . Luke Lindsay and Zachary Reim assisted.

The Wings' Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Patrick O'Connell and Nikolai Tishkevich.

Kade Peterson narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Blake Perbix and Daniels Murnieks .

Zachary Reim increased the lead to 3-1 less than a minute later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick O'Connell increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Devon Carlstrom .

Nikolai Tishkevich increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Zachary Reim and Luke Lindsay.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in St. Cloud at St. Cloud MAC Arena.