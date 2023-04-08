Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Three points for Philadelphia Rebels after third-period win against Johnstown Tomahawks

Today at 4:47 PM

The Philadelphia Rebels defeated the visiting Johnstown Tomahawks 5-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Philadelphia Rebels managed to pull out a win.

The Tomahawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Johnson. James Barbour assisted.

David Deputy scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Max Hamstad .

Dominic Foglia took the lead early in the third period, assisted by David Deputy and Max Hamstad.

Owen Van Tassel tied it up 2-2 nine minutes later, assisted by James Barbour.

Maxwell Marquette took the lead one minute later, assisted by Kristians Samitis and Bryce Strand .

Oliver Band increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Brock Jones and Tyler Stern .

The Rebels increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from David Deputy, assisted by Tyler Stern and Santino Dinubile .

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Rebels will host the Nordiques at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee, and the Tomahawks will visit the Titans at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.

