Three points for Northeast Generals after third-period win against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Northeast Generals defeated the home-team Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Northeast managed to pull out a win.

Northeast's Paul Minnehan scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Hat Tricks took the lead when Liam Varmecky scored assisted by Sean Matthews and david overbeeke .

Halfway through, Joseph Schubert scored a goal, assisted by Paul Minnehan and David Andreychuk , making the score 1-1.

The Generals took the lead early in the third period when Paul Minnehan beat the goalie, assisted by David Andreychuk and Jake LaRusso . With that, Minnehan completed the Northeast Generals' comeback.

Next games:

The Hat Tricks host Philadelphia Rebels on Monday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena. The Generals host Johnstown to play the Tomahawks on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.