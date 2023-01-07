Three points for New Mexico Ice Wolves after third-period win against Lone Star Brahmas

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the visiting Lone Star Brahmas 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third New Mexico managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 31 seconds into the second period, the Ice Wolves took the lead when Nikolai Dulak netted one.

The Brahmas made it 1-1 with a goal from Dhillon Wilde .

Tyler Samodral took the lead late in the third period.

The Ice Wolves increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.03 remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Dalton .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.