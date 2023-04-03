Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Three points for Chippewa Steel after third-period win against Anchorage Wolverines

The Chippewa Steel defeated the home-team Anchorage Wolverines 6-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Chippewa managed to pull out a win.

img_500271562_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:09 PM

The Chippewa Steel defeated the home-team Anchorage Wolverines 6-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Chippewa managed to pull out a win.

The hosting Wolverines opened strong, right after the puck drop with Jackson Reineke scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Cameron Morris and Kade Shea .

Sam Rice scored late into the second period, assisted by Kade Nielsen and Sam Frandina .

The Steel took the lead early in the third period when Kazumo Sasaki netted one, assisted by Sam Rice and Zach Sondreal .

Kazumo Sasaki increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sam Frandina.

Cameron Morris narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by Mason LeBel and Jackson Reineke.

Kade Nielsen increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Noah Grolnic and Peyton Platter .

Logan Cleary increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Aidan Willis .

The Steel increased the lead to 6-2 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kazumo Sasaki, assisted by J.J. Grainda .

Coming up:

On Friday, the Wolverines will play the Brown Bears at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena, and the Steel will play the Ice Dogs at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
