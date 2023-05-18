Third time the charm? Austin Bruins look to win their first Robertson Cup in their third trip

The Robertson Cup Championship gets underway Friday at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn. The event runs Friday through Tuesday and culminates with the Championship Game Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Minnesota and Oklahoma will play a best-of-three series this weekend while Austin and Maryland will do the same, with the two winners advancing to Tuesday's winner-take-all championship.

The Rink Live will preview all four teams competing in the event, continuing with Austin.

Austin Bruins

Location: Austin, Minn.

Record: 34-16-3-7

Head coach: Steve Howard, 6th season

Division / Finish: Central Division / 1st

Home arena: Riverside Arena

Previous Robertson Cup Championship appearances: Two

Last title: None

How they got here

The Bruins won the Central Division in convincing fashion with a 12-point edge on second-place Aberdeen — the biggest margin of the four NAHL divisions. However, Steve Howard’s club isn’t satisfied and has its eyes set on the big prize Tuesday night.

The Bruins have the closest commute of the four teams competing — 115 miles — and will try to claim the organization’s first Robertson Cup in their own backyard.

“It’s a long season and it’s been a grind to get to this point but we’re looking forward to the opportunity ahead of us,” Howard The Rink Live. “We’re fortunate to still be playing hockey at this time of year and I’m proud of the season we’ve had so far but I know this group has a couple more goals in line and they’re going to lay it all on the line.”

Austin is heading to the Robertson Cup Championship for the first time in eight years as the Bruins last played in the event in 2015. However, the Bruins were swept by Minnesota. Austin also made it in 2014.

This year’s Austin roster has looked poised to make a deep run for much of the season and despite a disappointing finish to the regular season — including a 3-4-0-3 stretch over their final 10 games — the Bruins have been shot out of a cannon in the postseason.

It's a Battle of the Bears in Blaine! The Bruins will take on the Champions of the East the @BlackBearsNAHL in the Best of Three Semifinals. We aren't done yet, we are just getting started!#BearWitness pic.twitter.com/OFZHZhtuVh — y-Austin Bruins (@theaustinbruins) May 14, 2023

Howard’s club swept Minot in the first round and after dropping Game 1 to St. Cloud in the second round, the Bruins responded with three straight wins to earn a spot in Blaine. Austin will face Maryland in a best-of-three series, beginning Friday night.

“I don’t know if we necessarily played our best down the stretch and we got stung a few times by some teams, but I think those battles right up until the end helped us because we were getting everyone’s best. And our guys were able to put that behind them and get back to our game in the playoffs,” Howard said.

“This group has such good chemistry and they’ve been doing things the right way and playing for each other all season. So we need to continue to do that and execute. And I want them to really just enjoy it this weekend because it’s not easy to get to this point.”

Players to Watch

Walter Zacher, F

Zacher was one of Austin’s most talented and experienced players throughout the regular season as the third-year forward racked up 32 goals and 55 points in 58 games.

The Robert Morris commit was tied for third in the NAHL with those 32 goals and his 10 power-play goals ranked near the top of the league.

Three of Zacher’s six playoff goals have come on the power play as the Bruins are a league-best 14-for-36 (38.9%) on the man advantage in the postseason. Zacher currently leads the league with six playoff goals.

“He’s had such a great year and it’s been incredible watching his growth from when he first got here to now,” Howard said. “He’s the all-time leading goal scorer in this organization and he means so much to this organization. He’s been a big part of our success and Robert Morris is getting a good one.”

Another quick start for the Austin Bruins and Walter Zacher 🔥#RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/97IZy1TAcE — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) May 7, 2023

Trent Wiemken, G

Wiemken has been one of Austin’s most important pieces all season and is a big reason why the Bruins won the Central Division crown. Wiemken finished the regular season 18-6-1-4 with a .207 GAA and .917 save percentage in the regular season.

The Fargo native is 6-0-1 to open the postseason with a 1.65 GAA and .932 save percentage. He’s allowed just three goals over his last three starts combined.

Fargo Davies’ Trent Wiemken dives for a Grand Forks Red River puck during their North Dakota Boys Hockey championship Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Scheels Arena, Fargo. Michael Vosburg / The Forum

Robertson Cup schedule

Fri. May 17, vs. Maryland 7:30 p.m.

Sat. May 18, vs. Maryland 7:30 p.m.

Sun. May 19, vs. Maryland 6 p.m. *if necessary*