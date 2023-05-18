Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Third time the charm? Austin Bruins look to win their first Robertson Cup in their third trip

The Austin Bruins convincingly won the Central Division and have won six of their first seven playoff games. They'll now try to win their first Robertson Cup in their own backyard

WALTER.ZACHER.jpg
Austin Bruins forward Walter Zacher is committed to play Division I college hockey at Robert Morris University. He leads the Bruins in playoff scoring, with six goals and three assists.
Contributed photo / North American Hockey League
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:53 PM

The Robertson Cup Championship gets underway Friday at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn. The event runs Friday through Tuesday and culminates with the Championship Game Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Minnesota and Oklahoma will play a best-of-three series this weekend while Austin and Maryland will do the same, with the two winners advancing to Tuesday's winner-take-all championship.

The Rink Live will preview all four teams competing in the event, continuing with Austin.

Austin Bruins

Location: Austin, Minn.

Record: 34-16-3-7

Head coach: Steve Howard, 6th season

Division / Finish: Central Division / 1st

Home arena: Riverside Arena

Previous Robertson Cup Championship appearances: Two

Last title: None

042223.BRUINS.SALUTE.jpg
NAHL
All you need to know about the NAHL Robertson Cup
Here's all the info you need to know about the junior hockey tournament in Blaine, how to watch it, ticket availability and the four teams vying for the Cup.
May 17, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

How they got here

The Bruins won the Central Division in convincing fashion with a 12-point edge on second-place Aberdeen — the biggest margin of the four NAHL divisions. However, Steve Howard’s club isn’t satisfied and has its eyes set on the big prize Tuesday night.

The Bruins have the closest commute of the four teams competing — 115 miles — and will try to claim the organization’s first Robertson Cup in their own backyard.

“It’s a long season and it’s been a grind to get to this point but we’re looking forward to the opportunity ahead of us,” Howard The Rink Live. “We’re fortunate to still be playing hockey at this time of year and I’m proud of the season we’ve had so far but I know this group has a couple more goals in line and they’re going to lay it all on the line.”

NAHL TP Matthew Desiderio Austin.JPG
NAHL
'Almost perfect' chemistry helps separate NAHL’s Austin Bruins from divisional rivals
Bruins lead the way with six players at NAHL Top Prospects Tournament
February 09, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Austin is heading to the Robertson Cup Championship for the first time in eight years as the Bruins last played in the event in 2015. However, the Bruins were swept by Minnesota. Austin also made it in 2014.

This year’s Austin roster has looked poised to make a deep run for much of the season and despite a disappointing finish to the regular season — including a 3-4-0-3 stretch over their final 10 games — the Bruins have been shot out of a cannon in the postseason.

Howard’s club swept Minot in the first round and after dropping Game 1 to St. Cloud in the second round, the Bruins responded with three straight wins to earn a spot in Blaine. Austin will face Maryland in a best-of-three series, beginning Friday night.

“I don’t know if we necessarily played our best down the stretch and we got stung a few times by some teams, but I think those battles right up until the end helped us because we were getting everyone’s best. And our guys were able to put that behind them and get back to our game in the playoffs,” Howard said.

“This group has such good chemistry and they’ve been doing things the right way and playing for each other all season. So we need to continue to do that and execute. And I want them to really just enjoy it this weekend because it’s not easy to get to this point.”

MORE NAHL COVERAGE:
051823.GIULIANI.01.jpg
NAHL
Josh Giuliani bringing skill, grit to another big stage with Austin Bruins
Versatile forward played in three state high school tourneys, now in Robertson Cup
May 18, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Oklahoma Warriors.jpg
NAHL
Oklahoma Warriors hope to put a bow on their incredible season and win their first Robertson Cup
The league's regular-season champ and No. 1 seed is three wins away from hoisting its first Robertson Cup Tuesday in Blaine
May 18, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20230331_21442510-Edit (1).jpg
NAHL
Former Grand Forks Central teammates reach Robertson Cup Finals
William Lawson-Body and Blaise Miller won a state title with the Knights in 2019. Now, they're aiming for an NAHL title together, too.
May 17, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Bruins.Goffredo.JPG
NAHL
5 reasons why the Austin Bruins are in the Robertson Cup for the first time in 8 years
The Austin Bruins are back in the Robertson Cup, the championship tournament of the North American Hockey League, for the first time since 2015. It's been a full team effort to get there.
May 16, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A hockey player poses for a photo while doing a hockey celebration
NAHL
Stonehill continues to bulk up incoming freshman class by committing winger JJ Grainda
The 20-year-old Grainda posted 20 goals and 21 assists for the Chippewa Steel this year. He'll head to Stonehill in the fall for their first fully Division I season.
May 16, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
Players from across the country have started to sign tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season as the window opened to sign the agreements on Nov. 1.
May 15, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A close up of a hockey goalie with an all-white mask.
NAHL
UNO rounds out its incoming goaltending class by committing Will Craig out of the NAHL
Nebraska Omaha has found its third goaltender for the upcoming 2023-24 season by committing Ontario native Will Craig out of the NAHL.
May 15, 2023 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
MATYS.BRASSARD.BRUINS.jpg
NAHL
Bruins' Brassard brothers bring energy on, off the ice as Austin pushes for an NAHL championship
The Austin Bruins are are two wins away from reaching the NAHL championship tournament. The team's fourth line -- center Jackson Luther and brothers Isaak and Matys Brassard -- have played a key role
May 12, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

Players to Watch

Walter Zacher, F

Zacher was one of Austin’s most talented and experienced players throughout the regular season as the third-year forward racked up 32 goals and 55 points in 58 games.

The Robert Morris commit was tied for third in the NAHL with those 32 goals and his 10 power-play goals ranked near the top of the league.

Three of Zacher’s six playoff goals have come on the power play as the Bruins are a league-best 14-for-36 (38.9%) on the man advantage in the postseason. Zacher currently leads the league with six playoff goals.

“He’s had such a great year and it’s been incredible watching his growth from when he first got here to now,” Howard said. “He’s the all-time leading goal scorer in this organization and he means so much to this organization. He’s been a big part of our success and Robert Morris is getting a good one.”

Trent Wiemken, G

Wiemken has been one of Austin’s most important pieces all season and is a big reason why the Bruins won the Central Division crown. Wiemken finished the regular season 18-6-1-4 with a .207 GAA and .917 save percentage in the regular season.

The Fargo native is 6-0-1 to open the postseason with a 1.65 GAA and .932 save percentage. He’s allowed just three goals over his last three starts combined.

022722.S.FF.Bhky.Wiemken
Fargo Davies’ Trent Wiemken dives for a Grand Forks Red River puck during their North Dakota Boys Hockey championship Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Scheels Arena, Fargo.
Michael Vosburg / The Forum

Robertson Cup schedule

Fri. May 17, vs. Maryland 7:30 p.m.
Sat. May 18, vs. Maryland 7:30 p.m.
Sun. May 19, vs. Maryland 6 p.m. *if necessary*

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
