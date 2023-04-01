Strong third period wins it for Wisconsin Windigo against Springfield Jr. Blues

A tight game between the home-team Wisconsin Windigo and the visiting Springfield Jr. Blues wasn't settled until the third period, when Wisconsin scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-2.

The Jr. Bues took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alex Fendler . Nikita Nikora assisted.

The Windigo tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Chris Kernan scored, assisted by Drew Fisher and Connor Mahony .

The Jr. Bues' Zach Howard took the lead late into the first, assisted by Nikita Nikora.

Chris Kernan scored late in the second period, assisted by Drew Fisher and Connor Mahony.

The Windigo took the lead, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Drew Fisher found the back of the net, assisted by Axel Begley and Daniil Dolzhenko .

Max Martin increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Drew Fisher and Axel Begley.

Max Martin increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Erick Comstock and Victor Widlund .

Will Schumacher increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Daniil Dolzhenko and Victor Widlund.

The Windigo chalked up seven straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.